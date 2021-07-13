SASKATOON -- The Sheepdogs and Wide Mouth Mason will kick off this year’s SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival, organizers announced Monday.

“We are in the business of presenting shows, not cancelling shows and festivals so to be able to support the artists, to get people back out enjoying live music again, you know, we are really excited about it,” artistic director Kevin Tobin said.

Heidi Monro, a Saskatoon artist who will be performing at the festival, said it’s been a tough couple of years but she is more than ready to get back on the stage again.

“From an artist’s point of view, you don’t realize how important it is to see people in front of you and appreciating what you do,” said Monro.

To respect social distancing and to keep festival goers safe, Tobin said the festival will be scaled back, with fewer shows, venues and capacity limits but the event is still shaping up to be one to remember.

“Even though restrictions have been lifted, we want to make sure that their is space for people to move around,” said Monro.

“All of that doesn't negate the fact that we are really excited about people coming out and supporting the musicians, seeing live music and enjoying friends and family.”

Other headliners include The Washboard Union, White Horse and the Saskatoon Jazz Orchestra.

The festival is set to run Aug. 7 to 15.

Tickets will be available online or in person starting 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Broadway Theatre box office.