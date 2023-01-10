‘She wanted closure’: Sask. family wants answers on inmates death

Prince Albert -

The family of a 31-year-old woman found dead in her jail cell is hoping they'll get answers and find closure at a public inquest this week.

A council consisting of family members, lawyers and five jury members heard witness testimony Monday on the death of Pine Grove Correctional Centre inmate Cassandra Ross. The council heard Ross hung herself with a bed sheet the evening of July 29th, 2020.

Ross was incarcerated five days before her death for suspected arson. During intake she told the nurse she didn’t want her medication for ADHD, depression and schizophrenia. In the hours leading up to her death, she asked former Pine Grove nurse Jackie Valouis to fill her prescriptions. Valouis said Cassandra didn’t show signs of suicidal behaviour during their visit.

Video surveillance showed Cassandra used a gap between the concrete wall and her bed frame as a ligature point. She wrapped a sheet around her neck at 5:19 p.m. and about five minutes before she stopped moving. About 20 minutes later, Jennifer Desjardins, a correctional officer (CO) in charge of Cassandra’s unit, said she was watching YouTube videos when an inmate told her to check on Cassandra.

Desjardins looked through a window and saw Cassandra hanging. She called a “code blue”, alerting staff of a medical distress. Brett Savage, a CO from a different unit, was returning from a break when she heard the code. She was the first to enter the cell while Desjardins held the door.

After several attempts to relieve the pressure from Cassandra’s neck, a third CO grabbed a 9-1-1 tool, a small curved knife, and cut the sheet from her neck. Staff began resuscitation efforts until shortly after 6 p.m. when paramedics arrived and transported Cassandra to the Victoria Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Cassandra’s brother, Cole Ross, doesn’t blame the staff, but said this incident could have been prevented.

“It was surprising they didn’t put her on suicide watch, to watch her, as they knew already that she was wanting to self harm,” Cole told CTV News in an interview.

Cassandra stayed at Pine Grove in years prior for different charges, and has made suicide attempts in the past.

Cole said his mother wanted to attend the inquest, and gain some clarity, but she died a few weeks ago.

“This was the one thing she wanted to have done before she past away, she wanted closure on Cassandra’s death," Cole said."It’s hard for me to be here alone, but I’m doing it for her and Cassandra."

The last witness is scheduled to testify Wednesday morning, at which point members of the jury will share recommendations to prevent similar incidents moving forward.