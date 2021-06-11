SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon mother of six children, 12-year-old quintuplets and a 14-year-old adopted son, died the evening of June 7.

Sage Butler’s death was unexpected and the cause is unknown, but family say results of an autopsy will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Amber Biemans, who knew Butler through dancing, says she had a “unique character” and that she was more giving than people would expect.

“The fact that she could be so giving at that level with six children was just to me, inspiring and astounding because I have three children and I definitely couldn’t manage a fraction of what she does for the community,” Biemans told CTV News.

She says Butler would provide support for multiple fundraisers when it came to finances, lunches and more without even knowing them.

“You really notice it in her kids as well, that’s just how she’s raised them. They would be at old folks homes spending time with the eldery, they would be taking food to people that were sick with cancer.”

BUTLER A 'NURTURING' MOM

Butler was a breast cancer survivor. She was diagnosed in 2017 and was cleared in early 2018 after three surgeries, according to her ex-husband Blair Butler.

Blair, who shares custody of their children, says taking on sole responsibility for them will be hard, calling Butler “so nurturing.”

“I could never take over for what she did, she was so organized and so caring, she always put those kids first,” Blair said.

Blair says he’s going to try his best but doesn’t think he can fill her shoes because it’s “mindblowing” how much she did for them.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover costs for the children, something Blair says is greatly appreciated.

“Anything that is raised is going directly to the kids and for them to possibly do something that they can cherish their memory of their mom forever,” he said.

Trena and Abraham Gomez also knew Butler. They met her in 2016 through dancing and say she paired the couple together in class, which led to their marriage and her being a part of the bridal party.

DANCE PLANNED IN HER HONOUR

Trena describes Butler as an “amazing person” who knew many people from volunteering.

“She had the biggest heart.”

The couple says they were in “disbelief” when they heard the news of her death as it was sudden.

“Last week when I was talking to her she was in the best time of her life, and she’s been through some pretty rough times with cancer and other things and she couldn’t be happier,” Trena told CTV News.

Abraham says he couldn’t believe it because he was texting her the day she died.

Blair says the family has no plans for any funeral arrangements, but is planning something she had wanted when she was going through her cancer treatment.

“She wanted a huge dance in her honour, so once we get through these COVID restrictions, that’s what we’re going to do in the mid to late summer. That’s what she wanted.”