A member of the Terror Squad gang has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

Shaylin Sutherland-Kayseas,20, shot and killed Dylan Phillips in Oct. 2016.

She was charged with first degree murder – but for that conviction the Crown had to prove the killing was done to benefit, or in association with, the Terror Squad.

The judge said the Crown did not prove that – but did prove Sutherland Kayseas intentionally shot Phillips when trying to rob him.

Second-degree murder carries a life sentence with no parole eligibility for 10-25 years.

Sentencing arguments are set for Nov. 13.