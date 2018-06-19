

Saron Fanel, CTV Saskatoon





Set up, take down, and repeat.

Each spring, Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan spends weeks building its main stage, only to take it down each summer. But, on Tuesday, the theatre unveiled a new plan — a year-round space, with a permanent main stage — and officially launched a $3-million fundraising effort to help achieve the goal.

The festival’s plan is for the permanent stage to be tented in the summer, insulated in the winter, and an open-air amphitheatre during the off-season. In addition, new lighting, seating and two park-style pavilions would be added.

Organizers hope the project, which has already raised nearly one-third of its goal, will be ready in time for the 2020 festival.

They said, aside from being put toward completing the project, the fundraising money would be used to host a wide range of events, such as New Year’s Eve parties or races.

The long-running festival received approval in principle from city council in late May to build a permanent stage.