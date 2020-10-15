SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued a public notice about a potential exposure to COVID-19 at a Saskatoon country bar.

The SHA is recommending anyone who attended the Longbranch on Oct. 8 to immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 for a risk assessment if they did not wear a mask, did not stick to their household or social bubble, shared drinks and did not physically-distance from others at the bar, the SHA said in a news release.

Public health officials are emphasizing that attending bars while sick or without complying with public health recommendations puts individuals at greater risk of infection of COVID-19.

The SHA said for individuals who were at the Longbranch and complied with public health recommendations are asked to self-monitor for 14 days, and if they develop symptoms of COVID-19, to immediately self-isolate and arrange for testing.