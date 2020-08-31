SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is issuing an alert about someone who was at a handful of Prince Albert Businesses when they were likely infectious with COVID-19.

The SHA says the person visited the Cornerstone Walmart from 10 to 11 a.m. and Original Joe’s between 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Aug 22. The person also went to Mr. Mikes on Aug. 23 between 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and Superstore on Aug. 26 between 12 and 12:45 p.m.

The health authority says anyone who was at those locations during the dates and times listed is advised to monitor for symptoms.

If anyone notices symptoms, the SHA says they should immediately self-isolate and call 8-1-1 to arrange for testing.