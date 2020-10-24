SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a Petro Canada location in Saskatoon.

In a release sent out Saturday, the SHA said a person or persons who were likely infectious visited Petro Canada at 2553 Grasswood Road E in Corman Park on Oct. 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Public health officials are advising anyone who was at that location during the specific date and towns to self-monitor for 14 days, and if they had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, to immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

The SHA is reminding people to continue practicing physical distancing and to wear a mask when it’s not possible to do so, limit gatherings to the number specified in public health orders, wash your hands often with soap and water or with sanitizer if that’s not available, and to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.