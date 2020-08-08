SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is reporting a possibility of COVID-19 transmission at Divas Nightclub in Saskatoon last weekend.

In a release, the SHA said the bar was potentially exposed to the virus on August 1 and 2 from about 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

While the risk of transmission is considered low, the SHA is advising anyone who visited Divas during that time to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for two weeks from the last day they visited the business.

The SHA said contact tracing is currently underway.

Symptoms include fever, cough, headache, muscle and/or joint aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose, nasal congestion, conjunctivitis, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting and diarrhea.

The SHA encourages anyone who experiences symptoms to contact HealthLine 811 and get tested for COVID-19.