SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public about an person who visited two businesses in Saskatoon when they may have been infectious with COVID-19.

On Sept. 9 the SHA said an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at two retail locations in Saskatoon on the following dates and times.

• Old Navy at Preston Crossing Saskatoon – Aug. 30, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Hudson’s Bay Midtown Plaza Saskatoon – Sept. 7, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The SHA is advising people who were at these locations on the specified dates and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19 and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

Those who are not experiencing symptoms should self monitor for 14 days.