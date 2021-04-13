SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning the public about an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 variants at a Saskatoon restaurant.

In a news release, the health authority said anyone who was at Sports on Tap on Lorne Avenue during the following dates and times must self-isolate for 14 days after the date of exposure, and call HealthLine 811 or their physician if they develop symptoms:

April 5th from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

April 9th from 11:25 a.m. – 5:25 p.m.

April 10th from 11:45 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

“Variants of concern are dangerous; they are highly contagious, transmitting more quickly and to more people within the community. The increased spread of COVID-19 and its variants result in more illness, hospitalizations and deaths. Many of those falling ill are much younger than previously seen during the pandemic,” a news release from the SHA read.

The SHA said with an increased risk of variants of concern in the city, it’s urging residents to maintain distancing, wear a mask, avoid gatherings, keep to your household bubble and avoid unnecessary travel.

“If you develop any symptoms, stay home and get tested as soon as possible. Testing is an important way to detect the COVID-19 virus and its variants early and stop the spread. Call HealthLine 811 or your physician for a referral for testing or visit your local drive-thru testing site,” said the release.

The SHA said anyone eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine should get one, and that all vaccines are safe and effective against variants.