A Regina doctor is calling on the Saskatchewan Health Authority to offer equal abortion access in Regina and Saskatoon.

In Regina, women wanting an abortion have the option to self-refer to the women's health centre and can receive an abortion up to 18 weeks and six days.

In Saskatoon, women must first receive a referal from a family doctor and have up to 11 weeks and six days to get an abortion.

That gap means patients must drive long hours to receive service, said Regina doctor Sally Mahood, who performs surgical abortions.

"We have women drive from La Ronge, Ile-La Crosse, Prince Albert, Swift Current, you name it. They come to Regina. What is surprising is that women are driving in from Saskatoon, which you would assume they would provide the same sevice."

The Saskatchewan Health Authority say's it is still working to transition to one authority from 12 health regions and says the policies of the regions were different. The SHA says those procedures will be reviewed and redeveloped "with a goal to remove any potential barriers."

Mahood said the gap in service between the two cities has been missed for a decade - but the gap has also been missed throughout the country,

"It's not just in Saskatchewan so I don't think I could put the blame on the SHA door, but I think it's up to all of us to try and fix the problem."