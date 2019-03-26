

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatchewan Health Authority has suspended a 49-year-old respirologist charged with trying to buy sex from a minor.

In a statement, the authority says it has removed Ramkumar Natarajan from his clinical duties and has suspended his health authority privileges.

Natarajan is a pediatric respirologist at Royal University Hospital. He made his first court appearance last week in Saskatoon where he was released on $500 bail.

He is to use his cell phone and internet only for work purposes and he’s not allowed to have any unsupervised contact with underage unless that person is an immediate family member.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons says it’s gathering information about the incident to see if any more action is needed.

Natarajan is due back in court next month.