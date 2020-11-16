SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure in Prince Albert.

In a release issued Sunday night, the SHA said anyone who was at Minto Bowl at 201 13th Street East between Nov. 1st and 8th during coached bowling sessions should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to look into testing.

The SHA said it can take between two and 14 days to develop symptoms of the virus.

This comes a day after the SHA discontinued its potential COVID-19 exposure public service announcements where people are asked to self-monitor for symptoms. It’s now only issuing alerts when self-isolation is immediately required.