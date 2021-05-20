SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning about an increase risk of exposure to a COVID-19 variant of concern at the Saskatoon Airport.

It says the increased risk of exposure occurred May 14 and 15 between 5 a.m and 9 a.m., as well as May 16th between 5 a.m. and 9:20 a.m.

“Individuals who went through screening at this location during the specified times should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days following the date of exposure and seek testing immediately if they have or develop symptoms” a news release from the SHA said.