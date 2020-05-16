SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is ending its outbreak declaration at the long term care facility in the La Loche Health Centre made on April 17, according to a news release.

This comes after the standard 28-day period has passed without a new positive case of COVID-19 in long term care, the SHA says.

Community precautions remain in place and exhaustive work continues as the SHA and local community leaders implement extensive door to door testing, mobile testing and aggressive contact tracing, medical health officer Dr. Rim Zayed said in the release.

Also on Saturday the province announced one new confirmed case of COVID-19, in the Saskatoon region.