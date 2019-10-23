The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it will be conducting a clinical review into the death of Aly Jenkins.

"A clinical review occurs in the case of a rare or uncommon occurrence in a medical environment,” the SHA said in a statement to CTV News.

“It provides all health care providers involved an opportunity to examine what has occurred to see if there are any process improvements that could be found, with a goal to improve the quality and safety of care.

“A maternal death is rare, and when it occurs, it is heart wrenching for the families and the care providers involved. Teams work closely to ensure everyone involved, including the families, are supported."

Jenkins, a prominent curler, died Sunday from complications while in labour with her third child, leaving family and friends mourning.

A relative of Jenkins in a Facebook post said: "She was one of the strongest women we knew. She was my best friend and an absolutely wonderful mother and wife."

In the post, the woman shared a note from Jenkins' mother saying that following a C-section both Jenkins and her baby were rushed to intensive care, Jenkins started to hemorrhage and doctors "tried to block the blood flow to her uterus without success."

The post said Jenkins suffered an amniotic fluid embolism - a rare complication where animiotic fluid enters the mother's blood stream causing a serious reaction.

The Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Canada says cases like Jenkins’ are more common than people realize with close to eight to 11 cases per 100,000 live births.

“I think we’ve been rather complacent in Canada. We thought that our rates were low, and so we haven’t had to really worry about this. We thought we had the problem solved but it wasn’t like that,” CEO Dr. Jennifer Blake said.

Jenkins’ baby was rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit where she is said to be improving.

A GoFundMe page to help Jenkins’ husband and three children has raised $116,990.