

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatchewan Health Authority now offers crack and crystal meth pipes at 30 harm reduction sites across the province, including six community-based organizations.

“Harm reduction strategies, such as this one, are an important part of the continuum of services of addressing problematic substance abuse,” Dr. Peter Butt, an addictions expert with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, said in a news release.

“The provision of safer inhalation supplies reduces the risk of people who use drugs contracting HIV, hepatitis B and C and respiratory infections such as tuberculosis and pneumonia.”

Safer inhalation supplies include smoking materials such as pipes, screens and mouthpieces. Providing safe, appropriate supplies reduces the need to construct makeshift pipes which can increase the risk of burns, blisters, cuts or open sores, and can lead to the spread of disease, the health authority says.

“Providing safer inhalation supplies can also offer people who use drugs an alternative to injecting them,” Butt said in the release.

Clients will also have access to education, testing and treatment for communicable diseases as well as referrals to health services, counselling and addictions services and other supports.

“Having community-based organizations provide harm reduction services increases the number of people we are able to reach,” Jason Mercredi, executive director of AIDS Saskatoon, said in the release.

“We are pleased to support making safer inhalation supplies available to those who need them to provide better, safer options and supports for people facing addictions issues.”