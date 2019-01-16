Saskatchewan’s photo radar program could soon be expanding to new locations around the province.

SGI says the Photo Speed Enforcement Committee is taking requests for Provincial Traffic Safety Fund Grants along with new locations for photo radar.

Last fall, the government announced the program would continue operating in the province with possible expansion.

The selection of new sites for photo radar will be chosen based on “rigorous safety-based criteria”, according to SGI.

“Urban and rural municipalities, Indigenous lands or territories, and the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure can apply to use Photo Speed Enforcement (PSE) technology to address speed-related concerns at specific locations. New PSE technology sites will not be selected randomly, nor for the purposes of revenue generation.” SGI said in a news release.

Any net ticket revenue will be re-invested into other traffic safety programs according to Penny McCune, Chief Operating Officer of the Auto Fund.

“The ultimate goal of photo speed enforcement is zero crashes and zero tickets. However, if there is net ticket revenue, it gets re-invested into initiatives that increase safety,”

SGI says the program has shown to reduce speeding in school zones and high-speed roadways.

Signs will be posted where new photo radar locations are setup, and drivers will receive a four-week warning period when warning notices will be issued rather than tickets.

The Provincial Traffic Safety Fund provides grants for traffic safety initiatives that target several traffic issues including impaired driving, distracted driving, failing to use seatbelts, and aggressive driving.

SGI says decisions on applications for new photo radar locations will be made by June 30th.