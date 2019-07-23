

Plough winds, hail and heavy rain that ripped through the province about two weeks ago have SGI sifting through thousands of insurance claims.

From July 12 to 15, SGI said it received more than 1,600 auto claims and more than 400 property damage claims.

SGI said the numbers are still preliminary and anticipates they’ll increase – as people have up to two years to report their claims.