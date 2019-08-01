

Chad Leroux , CTV Saskatoon





With the long weekend around the corner, SGI and Saskatoon police say its important to remember to stay sober before getting behind the wheel.

“The crash risk increases on long weekends, so it’s even more important to be driving sober,” said Tyler McMurchy, media relations manager with SGI.

One tool used by SGI to help decrease intoxicated driving numbers is a pair special goggles to simulate the sensations of being inebriated. The goggles immediately blur vision, decrease balance, and make the user dizzy.

They are brought around to different events and schools to help demonstrate the importance of driving sober, especially to a younger crowd that has yet to experience being intoxicated, letting them know how severe it can be.

Saskatoon police are also getting ready for the long weekend, continuing with their regular roadside checks.

“Check stops are one of the main components to deterring and finding impaired drivers,” said Staff Sgt. Patrick Barbar, adding police are implementing new boat checks.

“Something new this year in Saskatoon is we’ve started running sobriety checkpoints around public boat launch areas, so as boaters are exiting the water they will get spoken to by police” Barbar said.

“Were not saying don’t have a couple of beer this long weekend, were not saying don’t enjoy yourself at the Riders' game, we're just saying make a plan.”