Sexual exploitation charges stayed against Sask. teacher

Sexual exploitation charges against a former teacher at a school in Hepburn have been stayed.

Ryan Hutchinson was charged last year by Saskatchewan RCMP after a months-long investigation.

The alleged victim was a teenage student, according to RCMP.

Huchinson’s lawyer Ron Piche confirmed the Crown decided to stay the charges on Monday.

“There's a number of considerations for the Crown when opting to stay the charges. The overriding consideration is whether it's in the public interest to proceed with the charges,” Piche told CTV News.

“A prosecutor will review the evidence and meet with its witnesses, and then assess a couple of things based on what they're hearing at that point in the investigation.”

He said the decision to stay the charges in a case came down to the likelihood of conviction and whether it’s in the public’s interest to proceed.

Piche said his client was relieved at the news.

“We met on the weekend. We were in discussions yesterday all morning and I let them know the good news as soon as we got it.”

He said Hutchinson was under a lot of stress since the charges were announced.

“These are very serious allegations. His teaching career is on hold at the very least. This has tarnished his reputation,” he said.

“It's a big relief for him and hopefully he can get on with his life now.”

Piche says the case demonstrated the importance of someone being innocent until proven guilty.

“All too often we hear about charges being laid but when matters are resolved there's less of an immediate announcement if you will,” he said.

“The presumption of innocence prevails… I hope people pay respect to the fact that that he was presumed innocent and he stopped being convicted of anything.”