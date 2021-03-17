SASKATOON -- A man wanted on sexual assault charges was arrested Tuesday in Black Lake, RCMP say.

Luke Cook, 21, is charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference and one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

The alleged sexual assaults occurred in Black Lake First Nation and were reported to police in December of 2020.

RCMP issued a warrant for his arrest on Jan. 21, 2021.