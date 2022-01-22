'Sewer smell in there is horrible': Saskatoon residents frustrated with city over basements repeatedly flooding

Penny Fentiman has lived in her home since 1986 and has had her basement flood twice before. (Submitted: Penny Fentiman) Penny Fentiman has lived in her home since 1986 and has had her basement flood twice before. (Submitted: Penny Fentiman)

Saskatoon Top Stories