

CTV Saskatoon





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Southern Saskatchewan as severe winter weather approaches on Saturday.

Warm air from the pacific will bring in some above zero degree temperatures to Southwestern Saskatchewan throughout the day on Saturday. Residents spanning from Meadow Lake to Regina could experience mixed precipitation with some patches of freezing rain.

The system could move into the northern and eastern grain belt, bringing with it eight to 14 cm of snow between Saturday evening and Sunday. Wind gusts of 70 km/h, falling temperatures and blowing snow will accompany the system on Sunday afternoon.

Residents throughout southern Saskatchewan can expect reduced visibility for several hours on Sunday following the cold front.

The City of Saskatoon says that sand and salt will be applied to roads ahead of the weather, and crews will be out in full force during the snow fall to keep Circle Dr. and other priority streets clear. If a snow event is declared by the city, additional contractor support will be initiated to ensure that priority streets are graded within 72 hours.

Drivers are being urged to use extreme caution and to slow down and give at least 15 m of space to any winter maintenance equipment in roadways. Residents can find transit service updates on the Saskatoon Transit website.

Environment Canada is asking residents stay alert for updated bulletins, watches and warnings and monitor further alerts and forecasts.