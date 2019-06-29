A heavy storm tore through Meadow Lake Provincial Park Saturday afternoon knocking over camper-trailers and up-rooting trees, leaving Canada Day campers stranded on Lac Des Illes.

According to a camper the north side of Lac Des Illes at Murray Doell and the south side of the same lake called Lauman's Landing was hit hard. Barry Butler, who was camping in the area posted a video showing heavy wind and rain pummelling a window. At the top of the post he writes "Tornado hitting Lauman's Landing ... couldn't believe how quick it hit."

Kara Perpelitz from the nearby community of Goodsoil, Sask., posted a message on Facebook telling campers to come to the community centre for shelter. Buses have also been shuttling stranded campers from the provincial park to Goodsoil.

At 5:23 p.m. Stars Ambulance tweeted that a Saskatoon Star-11 has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Meadow Lake, Sask., area. SaskPower has reported outages in the provincial park and some surrounding areas citing multiple downed power poles.

The Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport says emergency management personnel are coordinating a response wit RCMP, paramedics, and the Saskatchewan Health Authority. The ministry says there's been substantial damage to the area and encourages those still in the area to be cautious