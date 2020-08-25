SASKATOON -- As the morning continues, the clouds slowly start to break, leaving us a sunny and warm afternoon with less wind into the evening.

Our daytime high sits just above the seasonal mark again Tuesday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Clouds Clear

High: 25

Evening: 24

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 25

Thursday – Isolated T-Storms

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 25