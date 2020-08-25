Advertisement
Severe thunderstorms leave their mark and will continue to: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Tuesday, August 25, 2020 5:58AM CST
SASKATOON -- As the morning continues, the clouds slowly start to break, leaving us a sunny and warm afternoon with less wind into the evening.
Our daytime high sits just above the seasonal mark again Tuesday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Clouds Clear
High: 25
Evening: 24
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 25
Thursday – Isolated T-Storms
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 25