

CTV Saskatoon





Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of west-central Saskatchewan.

The weather agency is forecasting damaging winds, large hail and torrential rainfall.

As of 10:30 p.m., the Prince Albert, Shellbrook, La Ronge amd Meadow Lake area were under the watch.

“Some of these thunderstorms may reach severe thresholds,” the Environment Canada advisory reads.

Just after 6 p.m., the province briefly issued a tornado advisory alert for the Paynton and Cut Knife area. The advisory has since been lifted.

Environment Canada projects the thunderstorm watch to expand east into the evening.