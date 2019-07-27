Severe thunderstorm watch issued in west-central Sask, hail and damaging winds forecasted
A cloud covers Jackfish Lake on Saturday evening. (Courtesy: Twitter/@_beauty_shop_)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, July 27, 2019 9:05PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, July 27, 2019 10:52PM CST
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of west-central Saskatchewan.
The weather agency is forecasting damaging winds, large hail and torrential rainfall.
As of 10:30 p.m., the Prince Albert, Shellbrook, La Ronge amd Meadow Lake area were under the watch.
“Some of these thunderstorms may reach severe thresholds,” the Environment Canada advisory reads.
Just after 6 p.m., the province briefly issued a tornado advisory alert for the Paynton and Cut Knife area. The advisory has since been lifted.
Environment Canada projects the thunderstorm watch to expand east into the evening.
A warm and sunny summer day on Jackfish Lake, SK ended with tornado warnings from Environment Canada pushed to mobile phones and this huge hail storm! #skstorm pic.twitter.com/bISAbBscwG— Erinn Broshko (@ebroshko) July 28, 2019
8:20 PM at Shell Lake #skstorm pic.twitter.com/hele5XWbsn— Nolan Haider (@nolanhaider) July 28, 2019
Well that couldn’t have been timed much better! �� #skstorm #morinlakeregionalpark #lakelife pic.twitter.com/mbyeTaZIrl— Alisha Letkeman (@alishaletkeman) July 28, 2019