Seven Saskatoon residents escape early morning house fire unharmed

Seven residents of a Riversdale home managed to escape unharmed after a blaze ignited in one of the bedrooms early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the scene on the 100 block of Avenue E South around 1 a.m. on Sunday, according to a city news release.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the main floor living room window as firefighters doused the blaze. Once inside, crews found the seat of the fire in one of the main floor bedrooms, the city said.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by 1:21 a.m. and the scene turned over to an investigator by about 2:30 a.m., the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is still being determined, but the investigator said it originated in the main floor bedroom. The damage is estimated at $350,000.

No one was injured in the fire, and all seven occupants of the house were able to get out safely, according to the news release.