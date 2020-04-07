SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self assesment tool is a helpful resource.

Also, here's advice on how to practice physical/social distancing and how to properly self-isolate at home.

Sign up: The COVID-19 Brief newsletter

Seven new confirmed cases

As of Apri 7, the province says there are seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

The total number of confirmed cases in the province now sits at 260, 169 are considered active.

Seven people are in-hospital in the province because of the virus, four in Saskatoon and one in Regina. Two other people in each respective city are in intensive care units.

Seven more people have recovered from the virus, which brings the total number of known recoveries to 88.

Saskatoon continues to be home to the largest concentration of confirmed cases in the province, with 131 of the cases from the Saskatoon area.

'Stop and think'

The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a lot of questions and even more answers. The problem? Not all of them are true. CTV Morning Live’s Mike Ciona was joined by Gordon Pennycook, an associate professor of behavioural science at the University of Regina, to explain.

"A lot of the time the way we interact with social media is, we see something that seems true to us, we don't think about it and we share it," Pennycook says.

CFL season postponed

It's official: The CFL is postponing the start of its season because of COVID-19.

The Riders were scheduled to host the Montreal Alouettes in their home opener on June 19.

Firefighters spread cheer

The Delisle Volunteer Fire Department is getting set for its second parade through the town Tuesday night to try and lift the spirits of residents in isolation because of COVID-19.

Last Tuesday the crew of about 10 volunteers in their five trucks made a trip through the town of about 1,000.

The fire department plans to continue the weekly parades until the end of April at least.

Monday recap

On Monday, the province said there were four new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan and 14 new recoveries , marking the first time since the presence of the virus was confirmed in the province that the number of recoveries exceeded the number of new cases.

It was also one of the lowest daily increases in new confirmed cases in weeks but Premier Scott Moe said it’s too soon to tell whether this will be a trend.

“It shows what we’re doing is working,” Moe said. "You are making a difference, you are saving lives."

Today, the Chief Medical Health Officer has reported 4 new cases and 14 more recoveries.



This means active cases in Saskatchewan are down by 10, from 179 to 169.



It’s too early to say whether this is part of a trend. But by staying apart, we are making a difference. #COVID19SK pic.twitter.com/sXjCY7UaEA — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) April 6, 2020

The NDP pressed the province to enlist the help os Saskatchewan Crown corporations and businesses to help manufacture non-medical masks.

"The province can play an important role in advancing mass production of made-in-Saskatchewan cloth masks," NDP leader Ryan Meili said in a news release.

On Sunday, Meili called for the general use of non-medical masks when going out following a similar recommendation by the U.S. Center for Disease Control.

The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) said its members have reported limits on PPE.

“They need to be able to come to work, know that they are safe, know that they can keep their patients safe and know that they can keep their family safe,” SUN President Tracy Zambory said.

Also, while people in Saskatchewan continue to face challenges accessing services amid the COVID-19 pandemic, addictions and counselling treatments moving online has made access to these programs more convenient for some.

“I’ve actually attended way more meetings than I did in-person meetings,” said a woman CTV has agreed to not name.

The province offered some advice for grocery shopping during the pandemic to help make trips safer for yourself and staff. Sending only one person to the store was among the recommendations.

"While many grocery stores and retailers have taken steps to reduce crowding, you also need to do your part," the province said in a news release on Monday.