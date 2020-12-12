A $2 million settlement has been reached in a sexual abuse lawsuit in the State of Washington regarding allegations from nearly 30 years ago involving a band director now working in North Battleford.

Michael Alstad has been operating as the director for the North Battleford City Kinsmen Band, according to the band’s website.

While working as a band teacher in Washington, Alstad and a school district were sued in 2019 over a relationship involving Alstad and a high school student in the late 80s and early 90s.

Court documents show Alstad acknowledged he had sexual contact with the student in Washington starting in the fall of 1989.

The encounters continued several times a week and after stopping for a brief period they began seeing each other regularly again in the spring of 1990.

The relationship ended in the beginning of summer of 1992.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Darrell Cochrane, says his client, Maria Joyner, who is now 47, has come forward publicly and filed the lawsuit against the school district and Alstad in 2019.

Alstad served as the North Battleford City Kinsmen band director from 1992 to 1999 according to the band’s website. He returned to become director again in 2018.

The band has not responded to a request for comment.