Saskatoon drivers are urged to use caution on the roads following weekend collisions that sent multiple people to the hospital.

Two people suffered serious injuries after losing control of their vehicle early Sunday morning.

The single vehicle was travelling at high speed when it lost control and struck a curb and a tree at the intersection of Taylor Street and Heritage Lane.

One person was ejected from the vehicle, and the other needed to be removed from the car.

A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious condition. A 20-year-old man was in critical condition at Royal University Hospital.

On Saturday, two others were taken to hospital after a two vehicle Collison at 23rd Street and Avenue R around 6:40 p.m.

Police say one of the vehicles was parked when it was struck. A 45-year-old pedestrian was hit as well, and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was a 45-year-old woman. She suffered minor injuries. No charges have been laid so far.