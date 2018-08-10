

CTV Saskatoon





Police and emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on Idylwyld Drive North near the Avenue C overpass.

Police on scene say a truck appears to have rear-ended a vehicle which caused a chain reaction.

Five vehicles are involved in the crash.

Medavie says multiple people were taken to hospital. Exact injuries are unknown but are believed to be serious.

Northbound traffic on Idylwyld Drive is being diverted onto 51st Street.

Motorists are advised to stay away from the area.