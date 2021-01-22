Advertisement
Serious highway collision south of Lloydminster
Matt Young
Published Friday, January 22, 2021 4:54AM CST
SASKATOON -- RCMP say they are on scene of a collision on Highway 17 south of Lloydminster.
Police says the collision involved three vehicles and happened at the Highway 688 turnoff.
In a news release issued late Thursday evening, RCMP said both lanes of Highway 17 were closed near the collision area.
RCMP did not say what caused the crash or how many people were involved.