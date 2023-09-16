Serious assault on Sask. First Nation leads to charges for 3 people, RCMP issue warrants for arrest
Broadview RCMP issued warrants for the arrest of three people after a report of a serious assault at a home on Kahkewistahaw First Nation on Friday night.
Officers received the report around 11:10 p.m. and immediately responded, according to a release from Sask. RCMP.
Police said three people forced their way into their home and assaulted a man and woman. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the woman reported minor injuries.
Police said the suspects fled in a vehicle and are working to locate them.
Braydane Crowe, 20, from Kahkewistahaw First Nation, is charged with carrying a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, and breaking and entering.
He is described as approximately six feet tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Sage Grey, 24, from Regina, is charged with carrying a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, aggravated assault, and breaking and entering.
He is described as about five foot seven and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo of a bear paw on his right wrist, as well as a tattoo that says, “loyalty brings royalty” on his left forearm.
A girl from Kahkewistahaw First Nation, who cannot be identified per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with assault causing bodily harm, as well as breaking and entering.
RCMP said the suspects may travel to the Regina or Yorkton areas, but don’t know their current whereabouts.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Broadview RCMP or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.
Kahkewistahaw First Nation is located about 167 kilometres east of Regina and about 427 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.
