Series highlighting firefighting efforts in northern Sask. renewed

A documentary series focused on the efforts of wildland firefighters and First Nations responders in northern Saskatchewan is getting renewed for a second season.

The second installment will follow the efforts to prepare and respond to the wildfires and evacuations during the summer of 2023 – following the same characters from the first season.

"In recent years, our success in building a dedicated audience has been most evident through Guardians of the North," Wavelength Entertainment Producer Chris Triffo said in a news release.

"The overwhelmingly positive reception from both local and non-local viewers has been truly remarkable.”

A recipient of Creative Saskatchewan’s Feature Film and Television Production grant – the production received an investment of $276,000 and was responsible for an estimated 1.3 million in economic outputs.

"This is a Saskatchewan success story through and through," Erin Dean, CEO of Creative Saskatchewan said in the release.

"Not only does this project shine a light on local, hardworking heroes, but the cinematography does a beautiful job capturing Saskatchewan's diverse topography while injecting significant revenue into the province.”

The second season is set to air on CityTV Saskatchewan in the spring of 2024.