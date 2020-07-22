NEWS -- dir="ltr" style="line-height:1.38;margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;"> A former financial advisor who pleaded guilty to defrauding 23 families is being sentenced.

Vincent Mullee stole more than $2 million dollars from them and today victims had a chance to tell him how hard the financial hit was.

Sentencing is taking place in the ballroom of the Sheraton Cavalier hotel to accommodate the large number of victims and physical distancing.

Some victims told court they're now dealing with financial challenges and also stress and trust issues.

The Crown and defence submitted a joint statement asking for five and a half years of jail time and restitution for victims.

The Crown says Mullee sold his clients fake bonds then used that money for personal and corporate expenses.

Mullee read a statement in court expressing his remorse and taking responsibility for his actions.

This is a develiping story. More details to come.