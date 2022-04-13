Sentencing underway for Prince Albert man who killed 7-year-old son in triple murder

PRINCE ALBERT -

Sentencing is underway for a Prince Albert man who murdered his seven-year-old son and his parents.

In March 2020 Nathaniel Carrier was arrested after police discovered the deaths of his son Bentlee and his parents Denis Carrier and Sandra Henry, both 56 years old.

His five-year-old daughter Kendrah was found clinging to life and spent the next 51 days in hospital, requiring eight surgeries.

In January, Carrier pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

Carrier also pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder for the injuries sustained by his daughter.

On Wednesday, a Court of Queen's bench judge accepted a 12-page joint submission and statement of facts.

In the statement of facts read out by the Crown prosecutor, it said that prior to the killings, Carrier, who was 28 at the time, had entered into a "suicide pact "with a 23-year-old La Ronge woman he had met online.

Carrier was arrested in La Ronge shortly after the bodies were discovered at a home in Prince Albert.

About 50 family members and friends of the victims were present in court.

Sentencing is expected to take place Wednesday afternoon following a series of victim impact statements.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.