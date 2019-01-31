

CTV Saskatoon





Sentencing submissions are expected to be presented by the Crown and defence in the sentencing hearing of the truck driver involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Once the Crown and defence have told court how much time they feel Sidhu should spend behind bars, Sidhu will have a chance to address the hearing.

Jaskirat Sidhu was driving the semi-truck that collided with the Broncos team bus on April 6, killing 16 and injuring 13 others.

He pleaded guilty to all charges on Jan. 8.

The hearing started on Monday in Melfort. There were 90 victim impact statements submitted and many were read in the courtroom over the past three days. Chris Beaudry, former assistant coach of the Broncos, read the final statement on Wednesday afternoon.

An agreement statement of facts presented in court said that Sidhu was in the intersection at the time of the crash and was travelling between 86 and 96 kilometres an hour at the time of the crash. Sidhu had a stop sign; the bus did not.

CTV’s Ashley Field, Saron Fanel and Jill Macyshon are in Melfort.