A judge at Battleford’s Court of Queen’s Bench says he expects to hand down a sentence today against a man guilty in a crash that left three Edmonton women dead.

The 27-year-old accused, Brandon Stucka, pleaded guilty in late May to nine charges, including three counts of criminal negligence causing death and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

According to RCMP, he was driving a stolen truck when, in September 2017, the vehicle hit a minivan on Highway 16, east of Lloydminster. Three women, Eva Tumbay, Jeannette Wright and Glorious David, died in the collision. A fourth woman, Janet Wright Gaye, was injured.

Officers had been pursuing the truck but called off the chase about half an hour before the crash.

Angelina Irinici is in Battleford for the sentencing submissions: