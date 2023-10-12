Sentencing delayed for Sask. care home worker who sexually abused disabled residents

A man charged with sexually assaulting multiple victims while working at a Saskatchewan care home was supposed to be sentenced Wednesday.

But that didn’t happen, leaving victims and their families frustrated with the wait.

Brent Gabona was in court Wednesday morning in Rosthern for sentencing in a sexual assault case where he pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation of a person with a disability.

Court heard Gabona abused multiple adults with disabilities from 1992 to 2006 while working at Shepherd’s Villa in Hepburn Saskatchewan, including Darryl Boguski.

“We could never figure out why Darryl’s behaviour was the way it was,” said Rick Boguski, Darryl’s brother. “Why he would yell and scream. Why when I would lean over to give him a kiss, he would freak out. All of these things make sense.”

Gabona turned himself in to RCMP in May 2022.

After victim impact statements were read, Gabona gave a short statement, saying his actions were “reprehensible” and that he accepts his punishment.

“Brent Gabona’s half-hearted apology, if that’s what it was, meant nothing to us,” said Boguski. “It doesn’t fix anything. I wish it could.”

The Crown has asked for a 15-year sentence; the defense asked for six and a half years.

“It’s shocking,” said Talia, Darryl Boguski’s niece. “To hear six years when that’s not even half the time of the offenses. It makes no sense.”

But the judge didn’t hand down a sentence, releasing Gabona to go free while he evaluates the case further.

“What I was not prepared for was that Brent Gabona would be able to walk free after everything we heard today,” said Boguski. “It’s an insult to Darryl. It’s an insult to the other victims. It’s an insult to every challenged person out there.”

The matter is scheduled to resume Jan. 24, 2024 in Rosthern.