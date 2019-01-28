

Sentencing is scheduled to begin today for the truck driver in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Jaskirat Sidhu, 29, pleaded guilty to 16 counts of dangerous driving and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm on Jan. 8.

His lawyer said Sidhu didn’t want the case to go to trial.

Sidhu was driving a transport truck that collided with the Humboldt Broncos team bus at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335 on April 6. The crash killed 16 people and injured 13 others.

Sidhu was arrested and charged in the crash on July 6.

“This will be a very trying and emotional week for the Humboldt Broncos families and the survivors of the crash,” former Broncos president Kevin Garinger said in a written statement. “It’s certainly an important part of the healing process for those closely affected to tell their stories and express how this horrible tragedy has impacted them.”

Sidhu’s sentencing will begin today and is scheduled to last three to five days. Court is expected to hear from the victims' families, along with survivors of the crash.

CTV’s Ashley Field, Saron Fanel and Jill Machyshon are at the sentencing.