The family of Allan Landrie is disappointed over the length of time it took authorities to find him, his daughter says.

Landrie, 72, entered Royal University Hospital Sept. 28 at 1:30 p.m. and wasn’t discovered until about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Tammi Bryan said in a statement to CTV News.

He had been in a locked public bathroom for four days in the hospital, she said.

“We have a lot of questions and concerns about how this could happen but at this time the family is requesting privacy so that we can grieve the loss of our loved one.”

The preliminary investigation conducted by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service indicates that Landrie died as a result of self-harm, according to a Friday news release from the province. The date of his death was not specified.

The coroners service continues to investigate with the assistance of the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatoon Police Service, the release said.

In a statement Thursday, vice president of infrastructure, information and support Andrew Will said the SHA is conducting a thorough review over what occurred at the hospital.

