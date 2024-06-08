Senior escapes knifepoint abduction in Saskatoon campsite robbery
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a 75-year-old woman from a campground while threatening her at knifepoint and stealing her truck.
At around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the campground in the 1600 block of Avenue P South for a report of a robbery in progress, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.
The 75-year-old woman was inside her camper when she saw a woman she didn’t know stealing her bike from her campsite.
When the senior woman confronted the thief, she was threatened by a knife and asked to return to her camper.
Then the thief followed the victim into the camper and stole her truck keys and several other belongings.
“The victim was again held at knife-point while the suspect made her load the stolen items into the truck and demanded that she get in the back seat,” police said.
“As the suspect started the truck, the woman escaped to a neighbouring campsite to call for help.”
The thief then fled the scene in the stolen truck.
According to police, the victim was not injured during the robbery.
The next morning, police were called to a parking lot in the 700 block of Saskatchewan Crescent West where the stolen truck was located damaged and abandoned.
The thief is still at large and police seek public help to identify and arrest her. She is described as being about five feet two inches with a slim build and red/auburn hair that was tied in a ponytail. She was wearing black sweats with a white and blue/grey stripe down the side, a black jacket with a hood, and a black Puma backpack at the time of the robbery, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
