Sending love: Artist behind Saskatoon’s vintage red mailboxes talks inspiration
Artist Monique Martin stands by one of her red mailboxes in downtown Saskatoon. (Laura Woodward/CTV Saskatoon)
Published Thursday, January 25, 2018 3:53PM CST
A Saskatoon artist has set up red vintage mailboxes in the city to encourage people to mail letters, but there’s a catch — the mailboxes only accept one type of letter.
The mailboxes only accept love letters.
“It’s a type of reverence. It’s a real gift, as opposed to text messages with emojis,” said Monique Martin, standing on 21st Street, beside one of the mailboxes.
Martin creates art on the envelopes before mailing the letters. The project is part of a larger exhibit that will be featured at the Saskatchewan Craft Council in March.
The artist became inspired for the project when she was in a Paris stamp shop and found letters written between two lovers in 1946.
“I have their whole story, all the way until their daughter is born, and I think that’s really special. They started out very formal and then became very romantic and had all these collective memories that are captured on paper,” Martin said.
Martin also has a personal connection to letters — she has a stack of love letters from her husband, and mails a hand-written note to her children once a week.
The mailboxes are set to stay up until Feb. 14.
