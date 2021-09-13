Advertisement
Semi-van crash near Snowden, Sask. leaves one person hospitalized
Published Monday, September 13, 2021 11:28AM CST
(File Photo)
SASKATOON -- One person is in hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Friday morning.
A semi and a van collided Highway 55 near Snowden, RCMP said in a news release.
A man who was driving the van was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver and passenger of the semi were not seriously injured.
Nipawin RCMP and an RCMP traffic reconstructionist continue to investigate.