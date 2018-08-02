

CTV Saskatoon





A semi-truck driver is in hospital after a rollover Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters say they received a call of a semi-tractor on its side with two trailers which had rolled into the ditch on Highway 7 at around 11 a.m.

Paramedics found the driver trapped in the cab with multiple injuries. The trailers were carrying rocks .

Fire rescue technicians had to use hydraulic rescue tools to free the driver, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.