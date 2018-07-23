Semi-truck and motorhome collide north of Martensville
A burnt out shell is all that remains of a motorhome that flipped on its side after clipping a semi-truck. (CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 4:52PM CST
Last Updated Monday, July 23, 2018 4:59PM CST
A motorhome and semi-truck collided near Martensville at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.
RCMP say a camper clipped the rear trailer of a semi at the intersection of Highway 12 and 305.
The driver of the camper escaped with minor injuries before the motorhome caught fire.
The semi-truck driver was uninjured.