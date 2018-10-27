

A semi transporting dangerous goods was rear-ended by another semi on Highway 11 south of Saskatoon Friday night, resulting in a temporary road closure.

Saskatoon RCMP responded to the collision between Haultain and Dundurn, and closed the road temporarily to assess the scene.

A hazardous goods unit was on scene, although police do not believe any of the dangerous goods were spilled from the trailer.

No one was injured in the incident.

The stretch highway was re-opened to traffic early Saturday morning.