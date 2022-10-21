Semi tractor fire damage estimated at $400K
Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) were called to a semi truck on fire inside of a building early Friday morning.
Crews responded to the call around 4 a.m. in the 3000 Block of Miners Avenue.
They saw a semi “fully involved and partially parked inside a structure whose overhead door was open," according to an SFD news release.
“Heavy smoke was encountered inside the building,” the release said.
The fire was under control by 4:43 a.m. when crews were able to finish the job.
“Using a pay loader on site, the semi was pulled to the exterior and fire crews worked to ensure the unit was completely extinguished,” SFD said.
“The automatic sprinkler system activated inside the building at the start of the fire which inhibited this fire from becoming larger.”
An investigation determined the fire was accidental and resulted from a battery failure.
Damage to the building and tractor trailer is estimated to be $400,000.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, SFD said.
